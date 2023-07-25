CLARION – August Summer Fest in Clarion is fast approaching, with events that will include the return of the “Chalk on Main” chalk art competition.
In partnership with the Clarion River Art Gallery and Phrame It, Chalk on Main will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done in person at Phrame It or online at tinyurl.com/ALFCHALK. Registration will also be held on Saturday at the Summer Fest tent starting at 8 a.m.
The competition itself is taking place in designated spots along Main Street. Chalk will be provided and 100 percent of net proceeds will be donated to the Clarion Volunteer Fire Department. A winner will be selected from each of the four age groups, with prizes ranging from art kits to cash.
Participant categories include: Youth ages 9-12; Teens ages 13-17; Adults age 18 and older. In case of rain, the art competition will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7.
The August Summer Fest events get underway on Friday, Aug.4, from 7 to 10 p.m. with live music by Jefferson County Line at Mechanistic Brewing Co., along with a food truck.
On Saturday, more than 30 pop-up shops featuring unique items will be open along Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Big Marble Hunt will begin at 9 a.m., with marbles awarded at 5 p.m. Instructions will be available at the Summer Fest tent at the corner of Main Street and Sixth Avenue.
A Glassblowers Village will be located at Fifth Avenue and Main Street at the former site of Bob’s Subs. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the village will feature 10-plus vendors demonstrating the art of glassblowing and making gifts from glass.
Also on Saturday, a community art project will be held in front of the Clarion Free Library from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to stop by and add to a collage artwork which will be installed in the library. All materials will be provided.
At 11 a.m., a 5K race will be held starting at Mechanistic Brewery.
From 1 to 3 p.m., the KidZone will feature Bubblepalooza at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Main Street, with Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, featuring bubbles galore.
The day will also include live music with Opener from 3 to 5 p.m. and the Aris Paul Band from 5 to 8 p.m.
For more information, email thelocalclarioncounty@gmail.com, or call (708) 860-1785.