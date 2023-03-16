BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council has created a committee to partner with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce for its ongoing Pathways Project around the borough during the council meeting last Tuesday.
Arthur McKinley, representing the chamber, spoke before the council once again about the Pathways Project. McKinley previously proposed in September a “riverfront access or pathway” the chamber has developed, to be a public walking and bike pathway following public streets and sidewalks to connect the Redbank Valley Trail, the Memorial Park and Historic Main Street.
After that proposal, he met with Borough Council President Phil Hynes about the project, and came to follow up on that meeting.
“Brookville has more waterfront than Treasure Lake, but somehow we have turned our backs on this important resource. This Pathways Project is an easy ‘win’ for the borough to join with the Chamber of Commerce and designate and promote access to already existing public pathways,” McKinley said.
By connecting the town’s riverbanks, bridges, public parks, and historic Main Street, the chamber hopes to stimulate visits and commerce in the borough and contribute to local businesses, economy, and quality of life. While much of these paths already exist along public sidewalks, McKinley said the next step is for them to be “formally branded and popularized.”
The chamber plans to accomplish this with signage and maps that it will pay for, along with several events being planned currently. The first of those is a “pet parade” the chamber will seek approval for next month from the council.
President Hynes was absent from the meeting, but acting Vice President Karen Allgeier said the whole council received a copy of the email McKinley sent to Hynes outlining the chamber’s plans and requests of the borough.
“I have spoken with Mr. Hynes at length and we are going to establish a Pathways Committee that will be working with you on this particular project. That committee will consist of President Hynes, Mr. David Taylor, and Mrs. Lucy Ames, so they will be your contacts from now on with regards to this particular project, that way we have a small group that will be putting together the information for the entire council, and we look forward to having them meet with you to discuss these things, and they’ll get started as soon as they can,” Allgeier said.
McKinley also provided proposed maps of the three pathways the chamber is hoping to establish;
1.5 miles, 30 minutes walking from Redbank Trailhead across White Street Bridge and following Creek Street to Pickering Street Bridge and connecting to Historic Main Street.
2 miles, 40 minutes walking circumnavigates the municipal park following Sandy Lick embankment and Sylvania Street.
4 miles, 1.5 hours walking follows Mabon Street, Taylor Street, and round trip to Walter Dick Park.