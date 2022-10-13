The other day, when I stepped out of the office, I noticed some weeds growing through a crack in the sidewalk. In the middle of that cluster weeds was a little red flower that sort of looked like a pansy.
It was bright and it was standing taller than any of the weeds around it, although some of them also had tiny white flowers.
And it came to me that there are a couple important lessons to be learned from that crack in the sidewalk.
First of all, it doesn’t matter where we have been planted (placed), we can bloom. Each one of us have been planted in many places — our home, our school or work place, our church, our social groups, even our social media groups and our community.
Many times I’ve heard people say that they feel like no one ever sees or notices them; at times we all feel that way. But it most certainly is not true. People are watching us, all the time. We may not realize it, but they are. When people hear the words we say and see our actions, do they see the flower in the crack or one of the weeds? We can’t be a flower at home or on Facebook, and suddenly become a weed when we are at Walmart or driving down the interstate. Sooner or later people will notice the differences and the strength of the weeds just might choke out the beauty of the flower.
Looking at that flower, I realized that somehow one tiny seed must have been dropped into that crack in the sidewalk. And it took root and it grew. Each of us could be compared to that one tiny seed. We might be just one person, one tiny seed that has been planted and is growing. How many lives do we touch in any given day? Our words and our actions touch not only the people we see, but the people they touch, and so on. A few weeks ago some friends were at an event, attended by dozens of people, and one person there was heavily intoxicated. Her actions touched the lives of everyone at that event, whether that was her intent or not. So our words and actions may touch the lives of many people we never see.
The next day, when raindrops were soaking everything, that little flower was still standing tall, dancing in the breeze. When the rain comes, as it must, do we continue to dance in the breeze and rejoice at what is going on around us, knowing that today’s rain may bring greater blessings tomorrow or next week? Or do we let the raindrops, which could be compared to any circumstance in our life, get us down, cause us to droop, murmur and complain, and be less than the beautiful flower we were meant to be?
I’ve wondered how many people walking past our office even notice that little flower. Do they even see the weeds, or are they so caught up in themselves they fail to see what is happening around them? When people look at us, are they seeing a beautiful flower, or are they only seeing a weed? When we look at others, do we see only weeds or do we look deeper to see the flower that might be blooming in the midst of the weeds?
Thought for the week — Be someone you look up to. (Emily N. Kansas)