We are now in the midst of Holy Week, remembering the greatest of all miracles, that happened when Jesus walked out of that tomb.
Although we did not witness that miracle, God gives us little miracles all along the way that we can witness, if we have eyes to see and ears to hear. I saw such a miracle a couple weeks ago.
With the almost-spring weather we enjoyed for a few days, the daffodils in front of our church burst into bloom. They were beautiful. And then the temperatures dropped to below freezing and snow covered the ground. I was sure those beautiful little flowers were gone for this year.
I was wrong. When the temperature climbed back above freezing and the snow melted, those daffodils perked right up, looking as if they had never been knocked down for a few hours. As I thought about them, and looked at them every time I walked in front of the church, I thought of the tremendous lesson they were giving us.
Every day things happen that could knock us down, defeat us. It might be a harsh word spoken by someone in haste, a disappointment over something that didn’t happen as we hoped it would, an illness that takes our strength or the strength of someone near and dear, or even the death of a loved one.
But, like those daffodils, we have the opportunity to stand tall once again. We can choose to be defeated by the things that happen in our lives, or we can choose to step over or around that stumbling block and go on to perhaps an even greater victory. It really is a choice, and those choices are ones that each of us must make for ourselves. We must choose defeat or victory over the little things that happen from day to day, as well as the big things, the crises, that come our way. And come they will.
Easter is a time for celebration. It is not a time for celebrating new bonnets and outfits, chocolates or even the Easter Bunny. It is a time for celebrating life, new opportunities that are given every morning when we awaken, because each day that we are given life we touch someone’s life. And each day someone is sent to touch my life, to in some way make me stronger.
I can only imagine the joy Mary Magdalene must have felt when she saw Jesus standing outside that sepulcher and heard him speaking her name. I can only imagine her joy at that moment, at that celebration of life. We have that same opportunity for joy at Easter, to celebrate life, the opportunity for a new life offered by the Lord Jesus Christ.
From a little white house in Ramsaytown comes the prayer that each of you will find this Holy Week, this Easter Sunday, to be a celebration of the life that comes only from above, from God Almighty, the creator of all of us. May each of you have a blessed Easter as you celebrate life.
Thought for the week — You can put truth in a grave but it won’t stay there. (Clarence W. Hall)