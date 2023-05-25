BROOKVILLE — There are several local children who have either completed or are close to completing the 1,000 books before kindergarten program at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, and are all about reading and enjoying the library.
Lana Reynolds just completed her 1,000th book for the program. Lana said she likes that her mom reads to her and spends time together. Her favorite book is “The Nesting Bird,” because she likes the baby birds.
Her little brother, Judah Reynolds, is still reading his books, having read about 200 so far. His favorite book is “Pete the Cat.”
Their mom, Milea Reynolds said she heard about the program from friends, and they have been coming to the library programs since her children were very little.
“We just decided that it was a really cool goal to have, and we already read a lot at home so we knew we could probably reach that goal,” Reynolds said. “I know it sets them up for success in education later on.”
She said they read a lot all day long, and since she does homeschool there is reading time in the morning and a bedtime story at night. She has three children, and they each like to choose a book to read.
Bethany Fritz, who is 5 years old, has also completed reading 1,000 books, and said her favorite book is “Pete the Cat” because “Pete the Cat does silly things.” She was excited to finally get to her 1,000th book. She likes getting to spend time with her family when they read books together.
Her grandma, Ann Fritz, said she started the program when she was 3 years old, after joining during the summer program.
“She had a chart on her refrigerator at home, and then we kept one on the refrigerator at my house, and so she reads before bed, and we read a lot when she is with me. She’s a ferocious reader,” Fritz said.
Fritz said they love the library in town and they come to everything they have to offer.
Elijah and Matyas Jackson also recently completed their 1,000 books and finished the program in about six to nine months. Elijah said his favorite part about coming to the library is doing crafts. When asked what kind of books he looks for to take home, he said “almost all the books” showing why he was able to read so many so fast.
“We wake up and we read books before he even gets out of his room, and then we have breakfast, and then we read books, and nap time we read books, and we wake up from nap time and we read books, and before dinner we read books, and after dinner we read books, and before bed we read book,” said Anna Jackson, the pairs mom.
Abby Hollis is up to the 900s when it comes to books read, and is eager to complete the program. She and her mom, Andrea Hollis, just started the program last summer. Hollis said they got through so many books so fast because “we do story time every night.”
Abby is 5 years old and will start Kindergarten in the fall, so she only had about a year to complete the program when she started it last summer. Abby said she likes reading “bunny stories” talking about “Bunnies for Tea.”
“I like listening to the story,” Abby said.
“We like reading, and it sounded like a fun goal and it’s a chance to sit down and hang out with them,” Hollis said.
She is excited to get to her 1,000 books and win a prize at the end for the accomplishment.
Merris Deemer has read 300 of the 1,000 books, having started the program in the last year. At 3 and a half years old, he picks out his books from the library when he goes to programs, and has his mom Marlena read to him.
“I was concerned that he kept taking the same books home, and they said that actually the repetitiveness of that is how they learn to read,” said his grandma, Christy McNutt. “He loves to sit down and have the books read to him.”
Brookville Librarian said that reading the same books do still count toward the 1,000 books, which is something she likes about the program.
“That’s the one thing that I like about it, because kids learn through repetition, so to limit them is kind of silly. If they read it 100 times, it counts as 100 books,” Strohm said.