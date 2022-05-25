A Brookville Junior/Senior High School student was awarded a $2,725 scholarship from the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the only trade association whose sole focus is the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. Chloe Smith’s father, Benjy Smith, operations manager at Barber Trucking company.
“What makes the TCA Scholarship Fund so special is the fact that it is funded by the proud and generous people of the trucking industry,” said Marli Hall, senior director of Outreach & Engagement for the TCA. “Whether it’s through fundraisers, company and/or individual donations, the Fund has been awarding scholarships for nearly 50 years. This year we had an outstanding number of applications, yet we were still able to award nearly 25% of all applicants with a scholarship.”
Since 1973, the Fund has been providing scholarships to students associated with the trucking industry. Each scholarship recipient must be a student in good standing attending a four-year college or university and must be associated with a TCA member company as an employee, independent contractor, or the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or independent contractor of a TCA member company.
In addition to GPA requirements, applicants are scored based on a variety of categories including major selection, extracurricular activities, financial need and work experience and without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, disability, or genetic information.
This school year, 19 high school seniors, 15 college freshman, 11 college sophomores, 7 college juniors, and 3 college seniors were awarded scholarships totaling more than $160,000. Recipients span across the United States and Canada with Wisconsin leading the way with eight recipients.