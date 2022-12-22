BROOKVILLE – Nearly everyone has a memory of some special Christmas event in their childhood, but not all memories are about the gifts under the tree. Sometimes those memories are about family traditions or kindnesses shown by other. Several who grew up during The Depression and World War II share some of their memories.
Joan Miller came from a large family that lived in Shannondale. Her Christmas memories include “lots of people, lots of food and lots of fun. There were 11 of us,” she said. “We never got our tree until the day before Christmas, because it was a live tree and it would last longer.” Without a doubt “we went to church on Christmas Eve. When we came home we opened our gifts. There were so many of us if we had waited until Christmas morning, Mother would never have had time to get lunch ready. We always had a beautiful Christmas dinner and most everybody was always there,” she said.
Miller said one of her favorite Christmas memories from her childhood was opening a gift that contained “one of the Dionne quintuplet babies. I have passed her on now.” She recalls that “as a young child Santa always came. I don’t know how they managed, but they had a Santa that came. We always had such a wonderful time.”
Bob Bish was one of 11 children who grew up “in a very close family” in Porter Township. As a young child “we never knew any new toys,” he said. “We had homemade things that were great and we were as thankful as any kid could be.”
Born in 1933, Bish said he was just a little fella, about five years old, when he got his “first store-bought toy” for Christmas. One of his older brothers “bought me a metal farm set, with a tractor and other pieces of farm equipment.”
Bish also remembers his brother “dressing up like Santa Claus” for the younger ones in the family.
Sandy Tesluk also received a very special Christmas gift when she was five years old. “This has lived with me forever,” she said.
“When I was five years old, for Christmas my father and my grandfather built a doll house. It was real wood, very sturdy, with tarpaper shingles on the roof. My mother and grandmother made little curtains for inside the house, plus it had small furniture. It was beautiful.”
The doll house is still an important part of her family. “It has been around,” she said. “It has been out in Arizona. It has been in New Jersey and now it’s back in Pennsylvania. My girls used it, my granddaughters used it and now my great-granddaughter has it.”
When Jacques Harvey thinks of Christmas, a bittersweet memory comes to his mind.
His family, which included three brothers, lived in Washago (north of Toronto), Canada. In 1952 when he was 20 years old, the house his family was living in was destroyed by a fire two days before Christmas. The family, and only a few of their possessions, were saved because a fireman on the train which ran past their house was filling the tender on the old steam locomotive with water and saw the flames coming through the roof of the house. “The nearest fire company was 12 miles away and couldn’t get there. That man on the train probably saved our lives,” Harvey said.
His family was able to find an apartment above a store “and the neighbors brought more than you could ever use,” he said.
Harvey said “Christmas was a big day for us, with Santa Claus and gifts, and the real meaning of Christmas. We were very blessed to have godly parents.”
Today Harvey lives in Hubbard, Ohio, but comes frequently to spend time at his camp in Hamilton, near Punxsutawney.
Jean Parker learned as a young girl that Christmas can be celebrated wherever you are.
“I was a little city girl in 1938 when our family of five moved from Bradford to a farm” near Reynoldsville, she said. On that farm “the buildings, including the house, had no running water or electricity.” But she remembers well “how delicious that spring water was.”
She said “when Christmas time would come, Daddy selected a short-needle pine tree from our nearby woods.” When the tree was in the house, “we decorated it with lots and lots of wax candles. It was so beautiful,” she said.
While her daddy popped corn on the coal stove, the rest of the family would gather around the stove and sing Christmas carols.
One of her first store-bought Christmas gifts was Evening in Paris perfume, which came in “a blue bottle with a pretty top. I kept that bottle for many years,” she said.
Jean’s favorite memory is that “I came from a family of love. I can remember those things like it was yesterday, and I thank Jesus for my precious memories.”