BROOKVILLE — Special Christmas services are being planned in area churches, both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The following churches are among those holding Christmas services:
- Evangelical United Methodist Church — “Jesus — The First Gift” will be celebrated at Christmas Eve services to be held at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. A Christmas morning service will begin at 10 a.m.
- Grace Lutheran Church — A Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m.
- First Baptist Church — A Christmas Eve service will begin at 7 p.m. and a Christmas Day worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
- Brookville Presbyterian Church — A candlelight Christmas Eve service will begin at 8 p.m. Christmas Day lessons and carols will begin at 10:30 a.m.
- Brookville Church of God — A candlelight Christmas Eve service will begin at 7 p.m.
- Immaculate Conception Church — Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m and 9 p.m. in Brookville. Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. in Sigel and 10:30 a.m. in Brookville.
- Brockville Alliance Church — A Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. will include music, readings and Scripture.
- The Apostolic Gospel Church in Ramsaytown — “A Night like no Other” will be presented during the Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day services will include a worship service at 9:30 a.m. and a praise service at 7 p.m.