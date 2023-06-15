Vacation Bible School
BROOKVILLE — Calvary Church of the Nazarene will host a one-day Vacation Bible School Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to Tumbleweed Gulch, where they will learn they are “Wanted! By God”.
The church is located at 11 Evans Street. For more information call 814-849-5484.
Free community mealBROOKVILLE — Calvary Church of the Nazarene is offering a free community meal Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m.
Featured during the meal will be smoked chicken.
Everyone is welcome. For more information call 814-849-5484.