BROOKVILLE — The past two years have been stressful for just about everyone. The church of Christ that meets at 20 Hughey Road, Brookville, wants to be of encouragement and invites the community to be their guests for an uplifting series of Gospel messages beginning on Sunday, March 20, and closing on the evening of March 24.
Their guest speaker will be Roger Rush, a native of Fairmont, W.Va. Rush has worked with the Sixth & Washington Streets congregation in Marietta, Ohio, since October of 1985.
He will bring some thought provoking and encouraging lessons as he explores the theme “What We Want the World to Know About...” “Happiness,” “Life,” “Priorities,” “The Church,” “Faith,” “Pure Religion,” and “The Cross.”
Rush will speak during Bible classes on Sunday at 10 a.m., and worship services at 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Weekday lessons will be at 7 p.m. each day. To comment or request more information call 814-849-8619 and leave a message, or email office@countrypreacher.com.