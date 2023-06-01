SUMMERVILLE — The youth group at the church of Christ in Summerville returned from the Lads to Leaders Mid-Atlantic Convention, held in Altoona on May 27 with a multitude of medals and ribbons in hand.
The convention proved to be a remarkable showcase of the group’s dedication, talent, and commitment to their faith.
The convention, which attracted participants from various congregations across the northeast United States, provided a platform for young individuals to showcase their leadership skills, engage in meaningful service, and deepen their spiritual journey. Under the guidance and support of their mentors, the youth group members participated in a range of competitive events, demonstrating their abilities and passion for their faith.
The youth from Summerville earned medals and ribbons in several categories including Bible Bowl, Song Leading, Speech, Bible Reading, Art, Vodcasting, and Podcasting. Their commitment to studying and understanding God’s Word was truly evident throughout the convention.
“We are incredibly proud of our youth group and their outstanding accomplishments at the Lads to Leaders Mid-Atlantic Convention,” said Corry Riley, a youth group leader. “Their dedication, hard work, and amazing representation of Jesus are a testament to their strong faith and commitment to serving God.”
The convention not only provided an avenue for friendly competition but also fostered an environment of growth, learning and fellowship.
The next Lads to Leaders Mid-Atlantic Convention will be held on May 18-19, 2024, at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. The theme will be “I Am Not Ashamed.”