ROSEVILLE — The Roseville church of Christ and the Summerville church of Christ have announced they are merging to form one congregation. Their first service together will be Sunday, June 11. Moving forward the two groups will meet at the Summerville church of Christ on Route 28 in Summerville. Declining attendance at Roseville and the announced semi-retirement of minister John Kerr are the main reasons for the move. The leadership at both congregations agreed that combining would be the best way to serve the region.
One of the elders at the Roseville church of Christ, Bill Fiscus, said, “Much deliberation and prayers have gone into our decision to combine our congregations. I believe God will bless our efforts to further the work of spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in our communities.”
Wayne Brosius, another elder at the Roseville church of Christ, said, “It was a difficult decision to discontinue meeting at Roseville after so many years, but I think being a bigger group now, we will be able to be a brighter light for seekers.”
Mike Smith, the minister at the Summerville church, said, “By bringing all our talents and strengths together to one location, we look forward to offering more diverse, age-specific, situation, and needs-based Bible studies and resources. We expect to have an even greater impact in the future by serving all of our surrounding neighborhoods. We at Summerville are super excited that the two congregations are merging!”
John Kerr, minister at the Roseville church, said, “The Roseville church, which is a living organism of Jesus Christ, is a delight. At our age we have found ourselves led by the Lord to enter into this merger with the Summerville church of Christ. Personally, as I enter the stage of semi-retirement I look forward to working with Mike Smith. May we bless our communities with our presence in Christ.”
The Roseville church of Christ is one of the longest standing churches in the area. It was established 160 years ago in 1863 at the Corsica Town Hall with early meetings held in the home of Jonathan and Margaret Haugh at Roseville. Jonathan Haugh and Isaac Harvey became the church’s first elders in 1863. In the following decades traveling preachers would hold services over multiple Sundays, then move on. The first church building used by the Roseville church of Christ was dedicated in 1917 at the current site of the church along Route 322 between Corsica and Brookville in Jefferson County.
The new Summerville church of Christ meets Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bible studies start at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. A potluck luncheon will follow the morning service on June 11 in Haugh Hall, behind the church building, in Summerville. All are welcome.