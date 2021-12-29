CLARION — The Clarion Christian School is celebrating five years of teaching and growing this year, and is continuing to plan for the future of their students and community.
Administrator Lisa Smith said the school was started in 2017 when a group of parents were looking for a Christian alternative to education, and began meeting to discuss a possible Christian School.
Those parents began meeting with representatives of several area churches, and the Clarion Christian School was formed. In the five years since its inception, the school has continued to grow each year.
“Our mission is to create tomorrow’s leaders, and we want them to be of good character. That’s what sets us apart from the public schools, is we are focused on developing character, character building for our students,” Smith said. “We focus on that everyday in our devotion lessons, and just in our classrooms.”
The school starts each day with morning devotions, the pledges for the American flag, Christian flag, and the bible, which the administration takes pride in. Wednesdays are chapel days, and pastors from the local area volunteer time to do chapel lessons on those days.
“We are definitely academically on board with the schools, and we’re working toward making that that is the case by doing additional testing of our students and so forth,” Smith said.
At first, the school only housed pre-K through second grade, but now has students up to sixth grade. The school has built a strong pre-K program, and are now working more on the elementary.
“We are currently working on and hoping to have an option for high school in the near future. We’re looking at a partnership with another Christian school to be able to provide a high school option,” Smith said.
The Clarion Christian School first began in the Cornerstone Church in Shippenville. It was later moved to its current location, hoping to be more visible to the public, at the New Hope Church located at 15952 Route 322, Suite 2, Clarion.
Smith said this move was also because the school was starting to grow, as well as New Hope Church. The church moved into the new building around the same time, and now the school has its own classrooms, which it did not have in the first building.
Parents interested can still enroll their child in the school, for pre-k or elementary, as there are still open spots. There is an enrollment event each year in March, but it is left open as long as there are open spots.
“It’s an open environment for the kids to learn, as Lisa was saying, god character morals. Understanding that there are consequences for things, and individual responsibilities are important,” said Jason Strohm, board member.
With this new building, the school also now has only one door for parents and visitors to enter, and the rest only open out, helping with security concerns. There are also more classrooms that can be used as the student population grows. Smith is already looking to bring on another teacher for next year.
In keeping with the hopes of the founding group of parents, the school integrates the bible into all aspects of education. The school uses Bob Jones University, which has integrated Christianity into all subjects. The school also offers the regular extracurricular classes the students would get from the local public schools like art, music and gym.
“Because our school is so small, we rely heavily on community, and that’s where Jason (Strohm) has come in this year, he is trying to form relationships with organizations and businesses and so forth to help bring us in donors,” Smith said.
The school participates in the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, which is scholarship funding. Local businesses can donate money specifically to the school through this program.
“If it wasn’t for that this school would not be here because most of our families really , truly cannot afford for this type of education, so we do rely very heavily on that program, and we are very thankful to our State Representative Donna Oberlander and Senator Scott Hutcinson that are proponents of that program and ar fighting to make sure that it remains an active program so that the students can afford to have this type of education,” Smith said.
More information about the EITC program can be found on the schools website under the “give” tab, as well as other ways to donate.
The school also accepts donations from organizations and donors, with an option to be a “One-Day Donor”. One-Day donors donate $342.50, which covers the cost of the school to operate for a single day.
Keeping to its roots as a movement by local families, the school runs as a partnership with them as issues come up. They hope to keep families “in the loop” on everything and help to enhance what they are being taught at home and at church.
The school has no more than 12 students per classroom to give more personal attention to each student. There is busing available to the school from most of the surrounding school districts; such as Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, Union, and Redbank. Any district the facility is within 10 miles of the district border will provide busing for students.
The school year for both pre-k and elementary follows the Clarion-Limestone school year schedule.
Interested parents can call the school at 814-226-4443 or email clarionchristianschool@gmail.com for more information about the school, how to get involved, or to donate to the EITC program.