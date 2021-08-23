CLARION – Have you ever thought about owning a piece of Clarion County history? If so, check out the county’s upcoming surplus items auction.
At their Aug. 24 work session, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley outlined an extensive list of used items that will be available for public bid in September.
“The Board of Clarion County Commissioners is issuing an offer to bid on surplus miscellaneous items and vehicles no longer in use by the county,” a PowerPoint presented Tuesday by the commissioners states.
According to the commissioners, items for sale include office furnishings, a Cub Cadet zero turn lawn mower, and several benches and chairs from the main courtroom at the Clarion County Courthouse.
“There are three different sizes of benches,” Tharan pointed out, noting that the courtroom benches range in size from 10-feet-by-three-feet to 13.6-feet-by-three-feet. “For the benches...you’ll put in a bid for one unit, and the highest bidder will get their choice if they want one or all of them.”
In addition to the aforementioned items, the county will also be accepting bids on more than a dozen county vehicles — including transport vans and buses and other automobiles — as well as two tracts of land in Shippenville, one of which includes the former Holabaugh Beer Distributer building.
The county purchased the approximately 8,000-square-foot building for $150,000 in 2019 to be used as an additional storage facility.
“The two pieces of property...will be bid separately,” Tharan noted.
While there are no minimum bids on the properties or for most items, Tharan said there are minimum bid requirements for the vehicles. He also pointed out that bids on any and all items can be refused by the county.
“We reserve the right to reject any and all bids,” he said.
Perspective bidders can view available items in person Sept. 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Holabaugh Beer Distributer building — located at 10866 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 — before submitting sealed bids to the county for consideration.
The sealed bids, which must be valid for 30 days, will be opened during the regular commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
“That gives [buyers] 10 days to get their bid sheet done, their certified check and all of that,” Tharan said.
Bid submittal forms, a list of surplus items and pictures will be available on the county website, www.clarion.pa.us.
September
Proclaimed National Preparedness Month
During their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, the commissioners proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month, which encourages all county residents to prepare for any man-made or natural disaster.
“This is an opportunity for everyone, since we will be coming into the winter months, to make sure they have a plan for their families and businesses,” county emergency management coordinator Denny Logue said. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe.”
According to the proclamation, investing in the preparedness of county families, businesses and communities “can reduce fatalities and economic devastation in our communities and nation.”
“Emergency preparedness is the responsibility of every citizen of Clarion County and all citizens are urged to make preparedness a priority and work together as a team to ensure that individuals, families and communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies of any type,” the proclamation continues.
Other Business
• The commissioners also proclaimed September as Foodstock Month in Clarion County.
The proclamation encourages residents to donate non-perishable food items at various businesses, libraries and organizations throughout September, culminating in a massive drive during the 68th annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival Oct. 2-10.
• Resolution No. 14 of 2021, the Fair Housing Resolution, was also approved.
According to Planning director Kristi Amato, the resolution is approved annually as part of the county’s CDBG application process.
• A contract was approved with C&H Fencing to furnish and install a galvanized chain link fence at the East Brady Overlook at a cost of $7,770.40.