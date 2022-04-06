CLARION — Clarion Federal Credit Union has been growing within the local community for more than 80 years and recently acquired a field of membership expansion to include 13 counties in Northwestern Pennsylvania.
This expansion will allow Clarion Federal Credit Union to offer quality products and services to the surrounding counties which include: Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Venango, Crawford, Mercer, Butler, Warren, Armstrong, McKean, Elk, Indiana and Clearfield counties.
The Credit Union recently purchased two properties to help facilitate expansion into Butler and Mercer counties.
CEO Mark Lauer notes “It is our desire to start building a Butler Branch within the next couple months, in hopes of opening by the end of the year. The Mercer (County) property, in Hermitage, will be utilized after the Butler Branch is near completion.”
The Credit Union is ranked #1 in a peer group of credit unions with $100 million –$250 million in assets when it comes to return to the member and ranked 9th nationally out of 772 credit unions which puts Clarion Federal Credit Union in the top 2% in the nation.