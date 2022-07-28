CFCU is Now TT banner
Alex Nelson

BROOKVILLE — Clarion Federal Credit Union is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union. As the credit union continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania, the decision was made to update the credit union name to align with long-term, strategic goals.

Board President Deb Boyles, stated “The credit union will have a new name but will continue to deliver the same great products and services that members have come to expect.”

