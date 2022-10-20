CLARION — The Clarion reproductive rights group, Indivisible: Outcry is hosting a final rally before Election Day on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1-3 p.m. at the Clarion County Courthouse.
We plan to have live music by local musician Jay Klugh. We have five speakers scheduled. Two of our speakers are medical professionals- Dr. Peter Coffman is a psychiatrist, and Shelbie Stromyer is a retired RN and a member of the advocacy group, Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights. Local Candidate for Clarion County Commissioner, Braxton White, will be in attendance and speaking. Kathleen Krause, who is a founding member of Indivisible We Rise, West Central Pennsylvania plans to speak. And Kali McLaughlin, founding member will be speaking from a personal perspective.
After the speeches are finished, we will be marching along the sidewalks on Main Street.
After the rally, we will be joining with the Clarion County Democrats for voter canvassing.