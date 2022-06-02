STRATTANVILLE — Graduation ceremonies were held Thursday, May 26, for the Class of 2022 at Clarion-Limestone High School.
Leading their classmates in the ceremony were valedictorian Ruby Smith and salutatorian Michael Aaron.
Valedictorian
Valedictorian Ruby Smith was born in DuBois, the daughter of Ron and Julie Smith of Strattanville.
A student in the Clarion-Limestone schools since kindergarten, she has been active in academic and athletic activities. In junior high school participated in volleyball, Future Business Leaders of America and Art Club. In senior high she was active in volleyball, track and field, soccer, Red Cross Club, National Honor Society and Science Olympiad.
Ruby plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, where she will major in pre-physican assistant and continue to play volleyball.
Salutatorian
Michael James Aaron is the son of Michael and Julie Aaron of Fairmount City.
At Clarion-Limestone he has participated in Junior Historians and Board Game Club. He has been involved in Academic Decathlon since eight grade. This year he earned over 60 medals, including overall top-scorer at the regional competition. He has also earned many national medals.
Outside of School Aaron has volunteered at Redb and Valley High School, the Clarion County Fair and Relay for Life.
He will attend Gettysburg College as an Abraham Lincoln Scholar, majoring in history and minoring in public history. He plans to study abroad in Greed and work in a museum, historical site or as a historian.
Baccalaureate service for the Class of 2022 was held Tuesday, May 24, in the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica.