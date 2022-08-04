CLARION — The Clarion Summer Fest Committee kicks off the third and final 2022 summer event weekend with a Chalk Art & Music Festival, Aug. 5 to 7.

The committee successfully produced Clarion’s Big Outdoor Festival in June and Celebrate Hometown in July. The three local craft breweries, Clarion River Brewing, Mechanistic Brewing, and Lost in the Wilds Brewing, have supported the first-time festival(s) by hosting a brewery crawl offering prizes and rewards throughout the summer. Friday evening, Aug. 5 the breweries will be featuring special music and food events at their locations.

