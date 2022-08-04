CLARION — The Clarion Summer Fest Committee kicks off the third and final 2022 summer event weekend with a Chalk Art & Music Festival, Aug. 5 to 7.
The committee successfully produced Clarion’s Big Outdoor Festival in June and Celebrate Hometown in July. The three local craft breweries, Clarion River Brewing, Mechanistic Brewing, and Lost in the Wilds Brewing, have supported the first-time festival(s) by hosting a brewery crawl offering prizes and rewards throughout the summer. Friday evening, Aug. 5 the breweries will be featuring special music and food events at their locations.
The festival continues with a Chalk on Main Competition sponsored by the Clarion Arts Council. For a nominal cash only fee this event is open to artists ages 6 and up. There will be cash prizes and chalk provided. The event will be held in front of the Main Street Center from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday Aug. 6, followed with awards.
Throughout Saturday, downtown visitors will be entertained with acoustic musicians performing throughout the town while shopping at local businesses and pop up shops. Clarion Summer Fest has been made possible by an innovation grant through the Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc. Project, designed to encourage entrepreneurs to set up “pop up” shops to offer a unique experience as customers have the opportunity to interact with their products, while developing the businesses.
A Community Art Installation will begin at 11 a.m. Clarion Arts Council will be creating a mural for the Clarion Free Library. The general public is encouraged to participate. No experience necessary.
The festivities continue with an event in Memorial Park. From 4-6 p.m. local dance companies and youth performances will entertain the public. From 6-9 p.m. a “street dance” sponsored by C-93 radio with music supplied by a local DJ.
The entire weekend has been planned with the cooperation of many local organizations. The Summer Fest Committee was organized with the purpose of creating a grassroots excitement and support for local businesses. In June the theme was “Clarion’s Big Outdoors.” Local hiking and biking trails were highlighted. In July the theme was “Hometown Fest” with an emphasis on family and community. The event held a Scavenger Hunt for Kids with prizes based on photos and Facebook postings.
“Community businesses and citizens have been overwhelmingly supportive. People, such as Michael Patton, conceived and sponsored the Scavenger Hunt. Under the direction of Tony Linnan, Rail 66 volunteers initiated the first local bike timed trial, and the Clarion Chapter of North Country trail created special walks for kids and adults. Wells Fargo advisors purchased giveaway backpacks for participants. The festival(s) have provided a big up-tick in activity for our Main Street stores, who have hosted the pop ups,” said Nancy Hanna, event coordinator. Hanna further said “It’s been a real win-win for the community. We’re grateful for the shoppers who’ve come to enjoy the pop up shops.”