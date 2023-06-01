BROOKVILLE — “I’ve seen your blood, sweat and tears” Superintendent Erich May said as he congratulated the Brookville Area High School Class 2023 during Commencement exercises held last Wednesday evening.
May recalled moments when he saw members of the class bleeding at athletic events, sweating over challenges, crying over victories and accomplishments. “I am so proud of this Class of 2023,” he said. “I’ve been impressed by your character, your talents, your efforts.”
He challenged the class to “consider the sacrifices for made for you, made for us. Pretty much everyone in this community has contributed to your education,” he said. “They will tell you it was worth every minute, worth every sacrifice. Soon it will be your turn. It will take creativity, competitiveness, reading and writing, math and science, patience and kindness, and more than anything, it will take blood, sweat and tears. Good luck and God bless.”
May’s comments to the class followed speeches by class president Maverick Riddle, Valedictorian Alex Reynolds, Salutatorian Thomas Bowser, class vice-president Kat Kelly and class treasurer Kendra Himes. Each of the students had words of appreciation and thanks for all who helped them on their journey.
Riddle said graduation was “a thing we never thought would happen. This is an incredibly bittersweet moment.” He told his classmates, “the diploma we will be presented today does not determine our future. Our parents, our teachers do not determine our futures. They provided basic knowledge — good attitude, strong work ethic and the simple understanding that every action has a reaction. Teachers and parents help lead a horse to water, but it takes effort from the horse to drink. Every graduate on this stage has a different future ahead. We have been given every opportunity to become outstanding individuals. We must continue to strive.”
Reynolds told his classmates “while we may not remember all the math tricks and writing tips, we will remember the life lessons that were taught through experience rather than text. In moving forward, we are the ones that dictate our experiences, we are the deciding factor in our lives. From now on we should not simply be observers of the world around us, but instead be active participants. The Class of 2023 has accomplished so many amazing things. I have no doubt that we will experience many more amazing feats in our futures.”
Bowser reminded his classmates that “our first year of high school was cut short by Covid, yet here we are. Our class has made a great impact.” He referred to athletic accomplishments as well as the class exhibiting an “impressive balance between academics, musicality and artistry. Not to brag, but we are pretty well rounded. I have learned it is best to focus on establishing a healthy balance in life rather than worrying about the little things you can push through,” he said.
A tribute of appreciation was given by Katharine Tracy Kelly, with a tribute to her classmates by Kendra Nicole Himes.
Honoring her teachers, Kelly said, “somehow they always knew the right thing to do, the right advice to give.” She also commended behind-the-scenes workers. “Our kitchen was largely short-staffed, but I’m sure most students didn’t even notice. Our kitchen ladies are some of the hardest working ladies I’ve ever met. They provided two meals a day for over 700 students.” She also gave tribute to the office staff, maintenance staff, parents and family members who gave support. “We are ready to graduate, to make good choices. The impact you have made has not gone unnoticed; we will be forever grateful,” she said.
Himes told her classmates, “As we leave today, we hold a blank canvas, a whole new beginning that will take us where we dream of going, with endless possibilities. Without a doubt, the Brookville Class of 2023 is going to succeed. We do not need a medal or award to show there is something special within all of us. Real achievements are found in character. As we leave the halls of our childhood behind, strive for change. Love the people around you with all of your heart. Be the best because you want to make a difference, not because you want to be rewarded. Change the world, follow your heart, but never forget where you came from.”
Diplomas were award to 106 seniors by high school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni. In presenting the Class of 2023 graduates, Barbazzeni said, “I wish you happiness, good health, success in your future journey.”
Members of Concert Choir sang “Homeward Bound” and the Brookville Raider Band performed the processional and recessional, along with the National Anthem and Alma Mater.