BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County History Center has rescheduled its clean-up day at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park for this Saturday, April 2, starting at 9 a.m.
Volunteers will be clearing the trails of downed limbs and debris and cleaning off the interpretive panels, picnic tables, and benches. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help — any level of experience is invited. This is a great opportunity for an organization, club or Scout troops to help at the community park. Dress appropriately, take gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers with leaf blowers are also needed. There will be free donuts for breakfast.
Scripture Rocks Heritage Park is located on Route 28 just past Jefferson Manor and before Interstate 80. For more information call (814) 849-0077, email kburkett-jchc@windstream.net, visit JCHConline.org or find more on Facebook.