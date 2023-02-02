FALLS CREEK — The Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority reorganized last Friday and ratified the appointments of several members to the board.
Nominating Committee Chairman Jeff Bellmore made the motion to ratify and approve the following appointments by the Clearfield County Commissioners:
- Alvin Rogers to complete an unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2024
- Shawn Arbaugh to a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2027
The appointment of Jay Chamberlin by the Jefferson County Commissioners was also ratified. Chamberlin’s five-year term will end Dec. 31, 2027.
Also during the reorganization, Chamberlin was elected to serve a two-year term as chairman, while Rogers was elected to serve a two-year term as secretary/treasurer.
The law firm of Hanak, Guido and Taladay was appointed as the airport solicitor for 2023.
The authority also ratified all of the actions of the authority in 2022.