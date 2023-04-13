DuBOIS — The Clearfield-Jefferson Heroin Overdose Task Force has announced its first Spring Into Recovery event at the DuBois Mall on Friday, April 14.
The Spring Into Recovery event will feature a Resource Fair, Recovery Café, and a Recovery Walk.
The event will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., with the Recovery Walk beginning at 5 p.m. Individuals in recovery and their families are invited to visit with certified recovery specialists in the Recovery Café, while enjoying a free cup of coffee from the Gourmet Kitchen.
More than 20 agencies and groups will be participating in the Resource Fair and all will have representatives available to discuss the services they can provide to the recovery community.
The Recovery Walk is a 1-mile walk throughout the mall and give those participating an opportunity to reflect on their, or their loved ones’, journey with recovery.
For questions, contact Malissa Martino at the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission: 814-371-9002.