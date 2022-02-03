REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson/Clearfield Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative met January 26 to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the area when it comes to supporting veterans, and what can be done better.
A large part of the conversation was centered around the 211 line, a free phone number that is a 24/7 hotline to connect those in need with resources in their community. The line can offer help with utility bills, housing assistance, after-school programs for children, and more.
Chelsea Ellsworth, the regional program outreach coordinator with the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, asked how often 211 is utilized in Jefferson and Clearfield counties by veterans. She wanted to know how the veterans are processed when they call the line, and who they are referred out to.
The northwest region of PA 211 is handled by the United Way.
Ellsworth said she has heard in some of the other counties in her region that the veterans are often referred out to the same department, regardless of what the issue is.
“What we have come across in other counties is that the questions aren’t even being asked, ‘have you ever served or are you a veteran?’ If the person who calls offers that information up, a lot of times the hotline is just giving them the county director’s phone number regardless if it is two o’clock in the morning or whatnot,” Ellsworth said.
She was told one of the first things asked when calling into county mental health is “are you a veteran?” or that it should be because it’s on the form.
“The thing about 211, it’s only as good as the information that’s there. Those people are fielding all those calls, if you don’t keep your information up to date as a resource, it’s only as good as what is there. I’ve been on many calls about the 211 when it first started, and I don’t think it’s utilized that much, and I really don’t think they have the resources because if you don’t put your information there, it’s just not there, they don’t know,” Michael Gwin, Community Care Behavioral Health, said.
Ellsworth also said there are several counties in her region that are not renewing their contracts with 211 because it is not utilized.
Olivia Luzier, a clinical social work specialist in DuBois said the last time the group met, they discussed that many veterans won’t identify themselves as a veteran. She said many of the questionnaires now ask things like “have you ever served?” instead of “are you a veteran?”
Steve Jasper, the administrator of Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson counties, said the more providers the area can get in with 211, the more likely there will be a live, active referral source for 211 to direct someone too.
“We’ve been trying to get our providers here locally as an active, up-to-date responsive entity in 211… so that when they call 211, 211 knows exactly who to kick them to,” Jasper said.
Ellsworth said she had not heard any complaints specifically from Jefferson or Clearfield about the 211 line, but had gotten complaints from some of her other counties in the 15-county region she covers.
“So, I just wanted to make sure that’s not something that maybe someone else had experienced or that someone knew. They’re only being referred to one person in certain counties, and that’s not okay because one person, and it’s typically in a crisis not the person we need to be immediately calling because of the situation,” Ellsworth said.
She said the education on possible contacts with 211 needs to be maintained and kept up to date.
“I’ll get those resources and make a list for your next meeting and you can have it here, and then we can, as a group, go through it and see if they are missing organizations or if information should be updated and we can provide that. I would say that could be a really big help,” Elsworth said.