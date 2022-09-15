PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania Sate Police troops will again participate in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, September 18, through Saturday, September 24. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations — one for the traffic violations nd the other for the seat belt violation.

During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.

