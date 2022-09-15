PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania Sate Police troops will again participate in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, September 18, through Saturday, September 24. If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations — one for the traffic violations nd the other for the seat belt violation.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of serving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less must be in a rear-facing child seat.
To help parents safely transport children, the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. The check stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an excellent opportunity have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered. The safety checks are not being held to cite individuals for violations to to help ensure the safety of young passengers through education.
The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:
- Clarion County — Monday, September 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Clarion County Ford in Clarion. Call 814-226-1710 for an appointment.
- Clearfield County — Monday, September 19 from 3 to 9 p.m. at DuSan Ambulance Building in DuBois. Call 814-371-4652 for an appointment.
Wednesday, September 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department Call 814-857-3800 for an appointment.
- Elk County — Tuesday, September 20 from 3 to 9 p.m. at the PennDOT County Office in Ridgway. Call 814-776-6136 for an appointment.
- Forest County — Wednesday, September 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Dollar General Store in Marienville. Call 814-927-5253 for an appointment.
- Jefferson County — Tuesday, September 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Borough Building (Central Fire Department in Punxsutawney. Call 84-948-1510 for an appointment.
- McKean County — Monday, September 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Allegany Borough Fire Department. Call 814-368-9230 for an appointment.
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.
For more information on car seat safety and a list of state police car seat safety inspection dates and locations, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.