BROOKVILLE — Clinton Baker, with his dog Luna, was camped out by the pavilion of the Evangelical United Methodist Church over the weekend as a stop on their trek across the country to raise Suicide Awareness and Prevention.
Baker has already walked, with no help of rides unless in an emergency, across the country to the west coast, down the coast, and back to the east coast once. He is now on his way back west for his second trip. He said he lost track after 7,000 miles.
He walks and livestreams to his Facebook page multiple times a day all to raise awareness about suicide, spark conversation, and hopefully help someone out of a dark time in their lives. He started walking after his own suicide attempt, and said he’s willing to put himself out there to help others.
His live streams and travels can be found on Facebook at “Suicide prevention walk,” where he live streams in the morning, afternoon, and night what he’s doing and how he’s feeling. Something important to him is that he doesn’t hide how he’s truly feeling, and if he’s upset or sad about something he shares it to show others they can make it through hard emotions and thoughts.
Baker said it can get really lonely walking and camping most of the time.
“Yesterday morning I was in tears, I was pretty lonely because you don’t get to meet a lot of people…you’re going days and days and days without talking to people. So, yesterday it got to me. It was kind of funny, by the end of the day I was here and having church, and fellowship and people bringing us food and it was just amazing,” Baker said.
Baker was connected with the EUM Church through a follower of his who is a Brookville native, Alison Beck Castiglione. Castiglione lost her husband, Gregory Castiglione, to suicide on July 31, 2014. He served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009.
Greg Castiglione was a Brockway native and was a volunteer firefighter with Brockway Fire Department at 14 years old, and an EMT at 16 years old. He enlisted in the Army at the earliest possible time, at 17 years old. He worked for the Brockway Ambulance Service.
He and Alison have two children, a son and a daughter.
The day Castiglione took his life, he was given the rank E6. He was a soldier in the 1/112 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Charlie Company.
“Greg’s favorite vegetable was broccoli, he was Italian, he loved to dance. He always had a smile on his face. There were times the PTSD would have him down or he would go into rages but that was part of PTSD and I was doing what I could to help. The VA (Veterans Affairs) turned him away. The therapist told him ‘if you aren’t going to talk about just the Army and keep bringing up about fire and EMS then don’t come back.’ He felt defeated and that was his last time to go talk to someone,” Alison Castiglione said.
Baker shared Alison and Greg Castiglione’s story on his page while he was in the area, and when he began walking again, it was in honor of Greg Castiglione. As he meets new people in the towns he visits, he will walk in honor of their loved ones lost to suicide.
“We start off with a picture and description of what they love – their passions – and then throughout the day, we’ll talk about them and share pictures throughout the day to show people what happened in the aftermath of suicide. I kind of focus in on kids,” Baker said. “I walk for a lot of children, all the way down to 10 years old.”
He said the more people share their stories with him, the more it makes him need to be out doing what he’s doing. He focuses on children because he said it’s up to parents and adults in their life to talk to them and open up the conversation about mental health and suicide.
“How can a child deal with suicide when I as an adult can’t deal with it? And they don’t see what they’re doing, they don’t see the future,” Baker said.
Baker said children don’t have the capacity to think to the future like adults do, and only know the pain they’re in now that drives some of them to suicide. He said it’s much easier for children to be bullied today because the bully doesn’t have to be in front of them.
“I know I can’t do it all, and I’m not expecting to do it all and save everybody, but I believe that I can cause a domino effect,” Baker said.
After his suicide attempt, Baker said he realized he needed to make serious changes in his own life, or he would end up down the same dark path again. He said he made the decision to sell everything he had, pack up and start walking. He added some signs about suicide prevention, and found a purpose in talking to others who had experienced or knew someone who also struggled with depression, addiction or suicide.
“I was suicidal and I was getting back into drugs, and I said ‘this is not the life I want to lead,’” Baker said. “So there’s a lot of things to this walk, it’s mental illness, it’s depression, it’s addiction. It’s a bunch of things. It’s not just suicide.”
Baker has experienced many losses of family members that lead to his suicide attempt. He comes from a family of 10 and has lost his father and five of his siblings to various health complications and circumstances. He also lost his son at just 6-weeks old. After his youngest brother’s death, it was more than he could take.
His plan when he first started walking was to hit all the states with a high suicide rate, and he wanted to go from Florida to Alaska. When he made it to Mississippi, it was when COVID started to shut things down.
“It affected everything. It made it so much harder because everybody shunned me even more because they said ‘you don’t know if you have it or not,’” Baker said. “I didn’t have anyone I was really in contact with…”
He said people quit inviting him into their homes to stay for a few nights, and it was hard to find shopping centers that were stocked to shop in. Churches were some of the only places where he could find power to use to camp out with. Even though it got harder, Baker said he had his tent, so he just kept going.
While he was out walking, he took a break for several months because his mother died. He took the time to heal from this newest loss, and then continued on with his walking.
“It’s hard to stop. It’s hard to stop trying to save a life. I’m not trying to be a hero, but I really just want to just help people now,” Baker said. “And everybody that’s lost someone to suicide is going to pull over, so I hear all these stories, and I just want to change something.”