BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North told the veterans attending this year’s Veterans Day program at the Jefferson County Courthouse, “It doesn’t matter where you were on the team — it matters that you were on the team.”
North retired as a Lt. Col. in the Army in 2012, with “29 years in uniform.” Honoring not only veterans, he recognized “the tradition of service in our community. We have a remarkable community and it’s not surprising we have such a high number who went forward to serve our country.” North said 13 percent of Jefferson County’s population is veterans, compared to 11 percent statewide and five percent nationwide.
He recalled some of the events surrounding the signing of the armistice ending World War I on November 11, 1918. Because there were 11,000 fatalities in the 11 hours before the armistice was signed, higher than the daily average of 2,400 fatalities, Congress conducted an inquiry into the military actions of that day, focusing on the role officers had played. North said that as officers, “our responsibility is not to advance ourselves but to take care of our people. Leaders are to understand their responsibilities, and take care of themselves last.”
He said,”Soldiers deserve every bit of our respect; they earned it. Those people who went before us accepted the baton handed down by those who went before them. They taught me and taught me well. And we must acknowledge those who have accepted the baton and are now serving around the world.”
Bill Littlefield, commander of American Legion Post 102 in Brookville, spoke briefly on what Veterans Day means to him. Littlefield served 41 years in the Army, with active duty and reserve service. He said that his “grandmother’s uncle was a prisoner of war in the Civil War, in Andersonville. He came home with a beard and long hair and it was snow white. He was only 22 years old.” Because of his family history of military service, he said, “I thought that was what you were supposed to do. Veterans are the best friends I’ve got, and I’’m proud to be one of them.”
Recognized during the program were all veterans, including a Purple Heart veteran, in the audience.
The program concluded with the Brookville Honor Guard giving a 21-gun salute and Randy Becker playing “Taps.”