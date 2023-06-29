BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the decertification of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors as the county’s Tourist Promotion Agency during a meeting Tuesday morning, moving the decision on to the municipalities in the county.
The commissioners announced on June 13 their plans to decertify the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO) as the county’s Tourist Promotion Agency (TPA). A public hearing was held last Tuesday, June 20 as part of this process, and the resolution was put to a vote Tuesday morning.
Chairman Herb Bullers introduced the agenda item, giving a brief rationale on the decision, which was later expanded on by Commissioner Scott North.
“The decisions of the commissioners are based on research facts and for taxpayers of Jefferson County. This decision was not based on the last several weeks, but information based on one-plus years. Through this time of questions and requests, not one time did PAGO reach out to sit down and intelligently discuss the concerns of the Jefferson County Commissioners, nor did they send the requested information asked for,” Bullers said.
He was referring to the county’s written request to PAGO on Feb. 17 of this year to provide the county with the audit reports of income and expenditures for years 2019, 2020 and 2021, and the Form 990 report for the same years. The county sent a follow up to this on June 16, stating the county was still waiting for the audit report of 2019 and the Form 990s for all reporting years previously noted.
According to North, the requested Form 990s were delivered to the county treasurer’s office on Friday, June 23, and the commissioners still have to review them.
In response to the decision Tuesday, PAGO Executive Director John Straitiff provided the Courier Express with the following statement:
“We are very disappointed in today’s vote. The growth in room tax collections since 2014 in Jefferson County proves that we have done our assigned job well. The lodging and tourism related businesses in Jefferson County have shown us tremendous support during the last several weeks. Unfortunately, they are the ones who truly suffer from this decision. PAGO has always used the hotel tax funds for marketing as directed by Act 18 and has worked to provide the requested information to the Commissioners,” Straitiff said.
Following Bullers’ statement, he turned the floor over to North who spoke to the rumors and information surrounding the decision. Most notably, North was prepared with the requested audits. He had printed versions of the most recent audit for 2022 provided by PAGO, and compared it to a recent audit provided by the Jefferson-Clearfield Counties Regional Airport.
When showing one of the audits provided by PAGO, North said it showed “very basic accounting of what the five counties provide to the PAGO organization.” He then said, it actually does not show five counties, only showing four and he did not know why.
Straitiff responded to this point as well, saying, “The commissioners claimed the audits were incomplete and only covered four counties. They are referring to the last page summary sheet on the audits for the four counties with marketing grant programs (Clarion, Elk, Forest, and Jefferson). Cameron was not listed on that sheet as they do not have a marketing grant program.”
North continued his comparison to the airport’s audit.
“We give the Jefferson County Airport $60,000, a fraction of what PAGO gets, and we get a complete comprehensive audit every year without asking for it. That is our responsibility to you as we look after how your tax money is spent,” North said.
He later provided such an audit from the regional airport, and compared the two again.
“This has information like how much money they spent, where they spent it, liabilities, what kind of information they may have with regard to their own tax withholding… this is what we consider to be an audit,” North said.
North said these have been long, ongoing issues with the county and PAGO.
“Given the concerns that we’ve had with PAGO, not last week, not last month, not in the last year, but for years, it’s caused us to evaluate what a path forward can look like and can it be better? And the answer is yes,” North said.
He said the county can use the tax money to “a higher and better use.” North said his opinion is that the leadership of PAGO has done the membership of PAGO a disservice by not providing “good, positive, and truthful leadership.”
North also addressed the rumors that this decision was made because the commissioners wanted to provide money to Punxsutawney and were denied. He said this was not true, and when PAGO denied suggested funds to Punxsutawney, the issue was dropped.
This “narrative” was one of his concerns from the public hearing last week, as well as the “implication that the commissioners were unreasonable or unapproachable in this matter.” He again said this has been an issue for years.
He said the last time the county took action with PAGO was in 2019 with resolution 2019-03, saying that part of this resolution established some “very basic requirements” including transparency and accountability, and was ignored by PAGO.
“PAGO as an organization can be our partner, but as we see the future, we don’t see the taxpayers funding that,” North said.
North said the county was open to discussion, but that there was no interest on PAGO’s behalf until the county started withholding funding in February. North also alleged that Clarion and Forest counties have also withheld funds from PAGO. The Courier Express reached out to the commissioners of both counties, but did not receive comment back by press time.
“We only got some semblance of cooperation when we stopped giving your money to the organization, and what we received were by any stretch of the imagination, inadequate,” North said.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also offered some brief comments following North’s statements.
“It is about the money, but it’s about the money that is collected here in Jefferson County. It’s our responsibility to make sure it’s used in Jefferson County, and not being able to get the answers that we’ve requested for years, shame on us… that it’s taken us so long to get here,” he said.
Pisarcik later added, “PAGO, in my opinion, promotes the special interests of their director. Our responsibility is to every hotel or tourism related industry here in the county. That hasn’t been done unless they have become a member of PAGO, and not everybody is.”
Now that the county has passed the resolution, the decision goes to the 34 boroughs and townships in the county and 65 percent of them have to be in favor for the resolution to be upheld.