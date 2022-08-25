BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners entered several agreements on Tuesday morning for the continuation of construction projects around the county, and a resolution for funding of a new project.
Jefferson County Director of Development Ben White provided additional details on each of the projects as the agreements were approved.
The commissioners approved Resolution 2022-12 authorizing the filing of the Commonwealth Financing Authority Multimodal Transportation Fund application for funding in an amount not to exceed $1 million for the improvement of Service Center Road in Brookville.
Service Center Road is the road that leads to the Jefferson County Jail and county 911 center.
White said the particular section being focused on is from the trucking center to the jail, and has been “in need of dire repairs.”
“That will be for a full reconstruction of that roadway, and also there will be some guardrails established on the lower section of Service Center Road for some safety features. That application has been submitted and we’re hopeful that we will get some funding for that project,” White said.
The commissioners also approved entering multiple consulting engineering service agreements with Gwin, Dobson, and Foreman, Inc.
The first agreement is for $15,000 for engineering services for the Big Run Borough Mitchell Avenue Street Improvement Project. This is the road leading from Route 119 to Star Iron Works.
“That road is in pretty bad shape and this project will do the repairs and get it up to date,” White said.
The second agreement is for $18,500 for engineering services for the Corsica Borough/Brookville Municipal Authority Water Street Waterline Replacement Phase II Project.
“This will replace the waterline in Corsica Borough along Water Street between Olean Road and Pine Street. It’s a short piece of project but it’s important because that section of waterline is in very bad shape,” White said.
The final agreement with GDF, Inc. is to provide consulting engineering services for the county’s 2023 Community Development Block Grant program.
White said GDF, Inc. has been assisting the county for a number of years and is the current CDBG engineer.