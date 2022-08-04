PUNXSUTAWNEY — Community Action, Inc. is asking Clarion and Jefferson County residents to complete a short Community Needs Assessment Survey regarding critical issues confronting our communities. The results of the survey will be used to better understand the needs and challenges facing residents while enabling Community Action, Inc. to prioritize activities, help create solutions, and meet community needs.
To complete the survey, go to Community Action, Inc.’s website at www.jccap.org and click on the “What are the Community Needs?” survey link; all responses are anonymous.