BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District is offering a community awareness night for a presentation on “What is going on with our kids.”
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “Every parent needs to hear this. It is important for parents to hear about some of the risk factors that are out there that our kids are actually aware of, some of them are engaging in, so that we can do our best to help prevent any kind of situations for our students. We just want them to be healthy and happy.”
Joining Barbazzeni in the presentation will be Alan McGill, representing the Pennsylvania Attorney General, and Melissa Martino, outreach and training coordinator for Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Topics of discussion will include how to protect children, Tik Tok challenges that could have fatal impacts, internet sites that influence children, over-the-counter medications used to challenge children; vaping, how children are getting vapes into schools, and different vape chemicals students as young as fifth and sixth grade are inhaling.
The presentation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The program is free and open to parents as well as members of the community.
Several door prizes will be awarded, including a 50-inch television, sponsored by PATHS; a BASD gift basket sponsored by the school district and a gas card sponsored by the CJDA Commission.