Free community meal
BROOKVILLE — Calvary Church of the Nazarene is offering a free community meal Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m.
Featured during the meal will be smoked chicken.
Everyone is welcome. For more information call 814-849-5484.
All-you-can-eat
breakfast
SIGEL — Kahletown Church will hold its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Meals are $7. Take-outs will be available.
Spaghetti dinner
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Church of God is holding a dollar ($1) dinner Saturday, June 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread and dessert.
Food truck Mondays
BROOKVILLE — The following vendors will be featured at the Food Truck Mondays sponsored by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce: June 26, Big Papa’s Hotdogs and More; July 3, Santi’s Specialties; July 10, Burger Daddy; July 17, Gypsy Wagon. The food truck is located in front of the Town Square, serving meals each Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.