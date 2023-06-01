Beekeepers meeting EBENSBURG — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeeepers will meet Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at the residence of Bernie and Anne Svidergol in Ebensburg. This is queen field day and an outdoor gathering. Take a lawn chair and protective clothing, along with food to share. You need not be a beekeeper to attend. There is no charge. For more information call 814-472-7637.
Military Collectibles Show
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the 8th annual Military Collectibles Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. This indoor event includes two buildings with both vendors and exhibitors displaying a wide range of military collectibles and related items ranging from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and Gulf wars to the present. Items are available for show, sale and trade will include weapons, uniforms, artifacts, accouterments, photographs, publications, and other things of historical interest to both the beginner and advanced military collector. New this year will be a special programs area where attendees are invited to learn from a series of short lectures by experts on various aspects of collecting. Bring collection items for evaluation and value by the experts. More information is available at www.jchonline.org.
Music nightMARIENVILLE — The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its monthly free live music night at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the MACA building in Marienville.
Program canceledCOOK FOREST — Dale Luthringer, environmental education specialist at Cook Forest State Park, has announced that the “Searching for Herps in the Clarion River Valley,” scheduled for June 24, has been canceled.