Lenten service
BROOKVILLE — Next week’s community Lenten service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Zion Church on Jefferson Street in Brookville.
The devotional message will be given by the Rev. David Blair, pastor of First Baptist Church.
Everyone is welcome.
Talent showBROOKVILLE — The BAHS Drama Club will present The Brookville Raider Showcase this Thursday and Friday in the high school auditorium.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. to provide the community with an opportunity to see all of the creative activities students have been working on this year in their classes and clubs. The talent show will begin at 7 p.m.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students K-12. Any child younger than kindergarten age will be admitted for free. Proceeds will benefit The Raider Foundation and the Brookville High School Drama Club.
Fish dinnerROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will serve its annual fish dinner Friday, March 31, from 4:30 p.m. until sold out.
The menu will included fried fish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and dessert. Meals are $12 for adults and $8 for children 4-10. Eat in or RSVP 814-849-0817 for take out.
Pet food driveBROOKVILLE — Bloom on Main is holding its annual drive to collect food, treats, litter and other products, along with cash donations, to help local animal shelters. The collection will continue through the end of March and all making a donation will receive a free rose.
Coloring contestSUMMERVILLE — Area children are invited to participate in a new coloring contest being held at Summerville Eats & Sweets to kick off its new ice cream season which will begin April 1.
Prizes will be awarded in four age groups: 3-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-11 years and 12 and older.
Registration forms and coloring sheets can be picked up at the restaurant. For more information call Autumn at 814-229-3813.
Farm toy showSUMMERVILLE — The 31st annual Farm Toy Show and Sale will be held Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summerville Fire Hall. A pedal tractor pull for children ages 5 to 12 will be held at 3 p .m. Food will be available and door prizes and table trophies will be awarded. Admission is $2 per person, with children. under 12 admitted free. For more information call 814-715-5435.