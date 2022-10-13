Music nightMARIENVILLE — The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its monthly free live music night at 7 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the MACA building in Marienville.
Flea market and craft showSIGEL — A flea market and craft show will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Sigel Civic Center. Food will be available both days. The event benefits the Sigel Civic Center, a nonprofit organization.
All-you-can-eat breakfastSIGEL — Kahletown Church will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday, October 15, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The cost is $6 for dine-in or take-out.
Cadillac museumBROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum will be open Saturday, October 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 67 South White Street. Admission is free; donations will benefit the Chamber of Commerce beautification efforts in the community.
Cheese saleBROOKVILLE — The final day to order cheese in the annual sale held by the Jefferson County Holstein Club is Saturday, October 15. The cheese comes in five-pound blocks: $20 for yellow mild cheddar and $25 for white sharp cheddar. The cheese stores well in the freezer. To place an order contact: Fred Reed at 814-590-6551, Duaine Mowrey 814-591-8233 Craig Mowrey at 814-633-1039. Those are cell numbers and text messages may be sent. Email messages may be sent to crfarms6@gmail.com or susanalexander1973@gmail.com.
Harvest weekend
BROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic churches will hold their annual Harvest Weekend on October 22 and 23. Kettle cooked apple butter will be made on Saturday, October 22. Apple butter, gourmet caramel apples and apple dumplings will be available for sale after the 5:15 p.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday. A stuffed pork chop dinner will be offered on Sunday, October 23, for $12. Dinners are take-out only, first come, first served.
Soup saleSIGEL — Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church in Sigel will hold a soup sale Saturday, November 5, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a variety of homemade soups, available for take-out only, for $8 per quart. Rolls will be $2.