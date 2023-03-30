Vernal pool tour
SIGEL — A vernal pool tour will be held tonight (March 30) at 8 p.m. at Clear Creek State Park. The kid-friendly event is limited to 30 people who will learn about the pools and how to protect the unique environments. To RSVP, contact Dana Hamilton at 814-849-7463.
Lenten serviceBROOKVILLE — The final community Lenten service for this year will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 2 in the Stanton United Methodist Church.
The devotional message will be given by the Rev. Sam Wilson, pastor of the Brookville Church of God.
The annual Good Friday service will be held at noon at Grace Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Joe Short, pastor of First United Methodist Church, as the guest speaker.
Everyone is welcome.
Fish dinnerROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will serve its annual fish dinner Friday, March 31, from 4:30 p.m. until sold out.
The menu will included fried fish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and dessert. Meals are $12 for adults and $8 for children 4-10. Eat in or RSVP 814-849-0817 for take out.
Pet food driveBROOKVILLE — Bloom on Main is holding its annual drive to collect food, treats, litter and other products, along with cash donations, to help local animal shelters. The collection will continue through the end of March and all making a donation will receive a free rose.
Coloring contestSUMMERVILLE — Area children are invited to participate in a new coloring contest being held at Summerville Eats & Sweets to kick off its new ice cream season which will begin April 1.
Prizes will be awarded in four age groups: 3-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-11 years and 12 and older.
Registration forms and coloring sheets can be picked up at the restaurant. For more information call Autumn at 814-229-3813.
Farm toy showSUMMERVILLE — The 31st annual Farm Toy Show and Sale will be held Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summerville Fire Hall. A pedal tractor pull for children ages 5 to 12 will be held at 3 p .m. Food will be available and door prizes and table trophies will be awarded. Admission is $2 per person, with children. under 12 admitted free. For more information call 814-715-5435.
Elder Justice DayBROOKVILLE — A special program to acquaint seniors with scams and other dangers will be held Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p..m. at Heritage House. Guest speakers will include District Attorney Jeff Burkett. There is no charge for seniors to attend, but reservations are limited to the first 100 people to sign up. Lunch will be provided. For more information and to reserve a spot call 814-849-3096.
Craft showSUMMEVILLE — A craft show will be held Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summerville Firehall to benefit Neighbor to Neighbor projects in the community. The show will include a bake sale and Chinese auction, with something for everyone.
Spaghetti dinnerMAYPORT — St. Nicholas Church in Crates will hold a spaghetti dinner Sunday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals will be available for dine-in or take-out. Donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and free for children five and younger. Thee will also be a quilt raffle. For more information call Susie tinsel at 814-764-3212.
Spring FlingBROOKVILLE — Tickets are now available from members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority for the annual Spring Fling and the new Wine, shine and Beer Walk. Both events will be held Saturday, April 29. Tickets for Wine, Shine and Dine are $30. Tickets for the dinner and drawing only are $10. Each ticket will admit one adult and individuals must be 21 years or older, showing valid ID at registration, to participate in the wine walk. More details are available at www.jeffcofair.com.
Dinner theaterBROOKVILLE — Brookville Laurel Festival and Mystery’s Most Wanted will present an evening of comedy, mystery and dinner Saturday, May 20 at The Heritage House. The mystery show will be “Dial M for Mother” by Randy Kirk. Tickets for the dinner and show are $30/person and are available by calling 814-715-0269.
Scholarship pageantBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival scholarship pageant will be held Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 2023 Laurel Queen will receive a $1,500 scholarship, with additional scholarships for the first and second runners-up. Applications are due April 23. There is no admission fee to attend the pageant; donations will be accepted. More information is available at brookvillelaurelfestival.com.