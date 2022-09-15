Church breakfast
SIGEL — Kahletown Church will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, September 17. The cost is $6 and take-outs will be available.
Gospel music festivalSUMMERVILLE — Hope, Summerville’s first gospel musical festival, will be held Saturday, September 17, at the Summerville Firemen’s Memorial Park.
The event will feature several gospel performers, with Jonathan and Miranda Pezzuti as emcees.
The festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m., with admission by donation. All proceeds will benefit the Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
Family bicycle poker runBROOKVILLE — The fourth annual Family Bicycle Poker Run will be held on the Redbank Valley Trail from Brookville to Summerville Sunday, September 18. There will be prizes, games, a picnic and shuttle service. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. at the Brookville Depot Street spur or pre-register at jchconlipne.org. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson County History Center.
A day for women
STANTON — Stanton United Methodist Church will host A Day Apart for Women on Saturday, September 24.
The theme for this year’s program is “Daughter of the King,” with Sue Fields as the speaker.
Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., with donuts and coffee. Lunch will be served by Stanton Women of Worship.
Everyone is welcome. For more information RSVP Marsha Miles at 814-603-3351.
Senior picnicBROOKVILLE — Jefferson County senior citizens are reminded to sign up now for the picnic to be held Thursday, September 22, at the Jefferson County fairgrounds, sponsored by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging.
Seniors will be able to take advantage of health screenings, giveaways, door prizes, and lunch. Along with the traditional activities, this year there will be a free coffee station and free ice cream from the Meadows ice cream truck.
The picnic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the tan and blue exhibit buildings at the fairgrounds. Seniors are encouraged to register by calling their local senior center or the JCAAA office at (814) 849-3096.
Sasquatch huntSTANTON — The 10th annual Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Sasquatch Hunt will be held Sunday, October 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Sportsmen’s Club in Stanton. Drive around a mapped out area looking for marked adult and juvenile Sasquatch cutouts. Prizes and food will follow the hunt. The entry fee is $6 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under, and free for children 4 and under. For more information contact Barry Shields at 814-856-2300.