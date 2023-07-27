Bowdish display
BROOKVILLE — The Bowdish Model Railroad and Miniatures Display at the Jefferson County History Center will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Hospital luncheonSIGEL — The annual luncheon for past and present employees of Brookville Hospital/Penn Highlands Brookville will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, at the Farmer’s Inn in Sigel. For more information call Vicki Carlson at 814-849-3284.
Food truck MondaysBROOKVILLE — The following vendors will be featured at the Food Truck Mondays sponsored by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce: July 31, Spatula Monkey BBQ; August 7, Gypsy Wagon; August 14, Anytime Lunch. The food truck is located in front of the Town Square, serving meals each Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Listening sessionBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults — a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The listening session will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Heritage House. Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP by calling 814-849-3096 or email info@jcaaa.org Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov, provide feedback through an online form or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.