Free movie nightBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival Committee will sponsor a free family movie night Thursday, July 13 (tonight) at the Moon-Lite drive-in. The movie will be “Sing 2,” where Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. The box office will open at 7:30 p.m.
Cadillac MuseumBROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is the largest Cadillac Collection in America, now with over 80 beautifully restored Cadillacs. Visitors walk through the history of American auto transport, technology, and culture from 1903 to the present. In addition to Cadillacs, you will find Cadillac memorabilia, food, and a music soundtrack of hit songs about Cadillacs. A recent addition to the collection is this 1953 Cadillac Coupe De Ville.
See more details at www.greenbergcadillacmuseum.com. Admission is free and all donations support the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hospital luncheonSIGEL — The annual luncheon for past and present employees of Brookville Hospital/Penn Highlands Brookville will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2 at the Farmer’s Inn in Sigel. For more information call Vicki Carlson at 814-849-3284.
Food truck MondaysBROOKVILLE — The following vendors will be featured at the Food Truck Mondays sponsored by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce: July 17, Gypsy Wagon; July 24, Mabel’s Home Cooking; July 31, Spatula Monkey BBQ. The food truck is located in front of the Town Square, serving meals each Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.