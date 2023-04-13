BROOKVILLE — The annual community Good Friday service was held at noon in Grace Lutheran Church, with ministry and laity participating.
The Rev. Doug Dyson, interim pastor at Grace Lutheran, presided over the service, which included prayers, Scripture and songs.
The guest speaker was the Rev. Joe Short, pastor of First United Methodist Church. His sermon was “All for One and One for All!”
“I am an Easter person,” he said. “We have walked under the shadow of the cross, we have walked by the empty tomb and we have read the end of the Book. And I cannot get away from that, no matter how I share it.”
He spoke about the two thieves crucified alongside Jesus, historically known as Gestas and Dismas.
“Those men walked the same streets carrying a cross. They were crucified, one on the left, one on the right,” he said. “These two men are in the process of dying, one hurling insults, one praying. I just can’t shake that.” Those men, he said, were included in Jesus’ words from the cross, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Dyson said the crucifixion “is about all this stuff. It’s about all the sin. It’s about all the anger, not some of it. How many times we have fallen, but He never gets tired picking us back up.”
Following the service members of the community participated in a procession of the cross, walking from Grace Lutheran Church to the Evangelical United Methodist Church.