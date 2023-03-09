Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&