PUNXSUTAWNEY — NuMedX Integrated Medical Clinic in Punxsutawney recently conducted a community project through the NuMedX Outreach Program to collect and provide basic necessities for homeless individuals and families in the Punxsutawney area. Patients donated items such as toiletries, towels and washcloths, blankets, afghans, pillows, socks, clothing, non-perishable food staples, and clothing baskets.
Dr. William Reed, with NuMedX Integrated Medical Clinic, said “the employees and patients at NuMedX wanted to give back to the community where they work and live. We hope if we needed help, someone would be there to help us; therefore, we need to help when we can. We recognize homelessness exists in our community, but until we started this project in January, we didn’t realize how significant the need was or how enthusiastic and interested our patients and staff would be.”
“Community Action, Inc. receives 4 – 10 calls per week regarding individuals or families in homeless or near homeless situations,” noted Cheryl Craft, Community Services supervisor for Community Action, Inc. “While we may not see people sleeping in the park or on street corners like you do in the big cities, we do have people sleeping under bridges, in cars, abandoned or vacant buildings, or just moving from one friend’s sofa to another. TV shows depicting homeless people as addicts, criminals, or bums isn’t what we experience. Many of our homeless or near homeless became ill, had ill family members, lost their job, or experienced divorce or a death of their partner and lost their livelihood, home or apartment, etc. Homelessness can happen to anyone and more easily than we realize in today’s economy.
“The baskets and boxes of donations provided by NuMedX patients and staff will provide for the basic daily needs and comfort for our men, women, and family shelters in Punxsutawney. Some items will even go with the individuals to new homes,” Craft said.
“Just as NuMedX ‘s goal is to help individuals with regenerative therapy for their joint and back pain to avoid medication or surgical interventions, our NuMedX Outreach Program’s goal is to help those in our communities to improve their life situations and regain direction in supporting themselves and their families,” said Reed. “We have the ability to help and wanted to make a difference.”
Reed noted that NuMedX is currently seeking community projects for its next outreach event and looks forward to expanding its outreach from its new location opening on Route 119, south of Punxsutawney, in the former Longview School building, later this month. For more information on NuMedX, call (814)618-5295, visit numedxhealth.com, or email numedx@numedxhealth.com.
Individuals seeking information on homeless or near homeless services available in Jefferson or Clarion counties may contact Community Action, Inc. at (814) 938-3302 or visit www.jccap.org.