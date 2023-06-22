BROOKVILLE — The Conservative Republicans of Western Pennsylvania will host Sam Faddis, a retired CIA operations officer and national security commentator, for a dinner and question and answer session on Thursday, June 29.
Faddis is the author of “The CIA War in Kurdistan” about the conduct of intelligence operations in the Middle East. In 2002 he took his team into Iraq in advance of the invasion of that country. He has worked extensively in the field of law enforcement, local security forces and special operations teams. Since his retirement he has written extensively, provided training to a wide variety of government and private entities and appears regularly as a commentator on radio and television.
The event will be held in the lower level of the former Masonic Hall on Evans Street in Brookville. The catered dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The cost of the meal is $20. Reservations deadline is Monday, June 26. Reservations may be made by calling 814-715-0477