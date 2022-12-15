BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners awarded the construction contract for the Stump Creek Water System Improvement Project to C&R Directional Boring, LLC as the lowest bidder at $2,292,865 during the meeting Tuesday morning.
This project is being funded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Competitive Program, and was awarded to Henderson Township following major issues with a waterline in Stump Creek several years ago. The Henderson Township Municipal Authority originally applied for the grant for assistance totaling $2,755,275 in January 2021. The township was awarded the $2.7 million in May of last year.
“This award is contingent upon the contractor fulfilling all contract requirements,” said Commissioner Chairman Herb Bullers.
Jaimmie Meeks, chairman of the Henderson Township Municipal Authority, said proposed plans included replacing the existing water tower, replacing waterlines — not only in Stump Creek, but also along Route 119 — and adding a pressurized system, in a previously published Courier Express article. The authority also needs to fix or construct new wells, but this was not included in the grant proposal.
Jefferson County Director of Development Ben White attended the county meeting, offering further insight into the proposed plan.
“This is a very important project for Stump Creek, they’ve had a lot of issues with leaks in the waterline system, there was even a period of time a few years ago where they had no water for a few days and had to get water tanks brought in for a water supply,” said White.
The pipes in the township are more than 50 years old, and were allegedly not installed correctly, which led to many leaks and issues for the authority. In 2019, Stump Creek residents were without water for several weeks, with portable water tanks being brought for an emergency water source. Meeks previously said this was because the authority was searching for one of the leaks and found the entire water tank was plumbed incorrectly and had to re-plumb the tank while still searching for leaks.
This issue, and having to go weeks without water, showed the authority how major the problems were, and they began moving on grants to replace the entire water system.
“This is an anticipated project that’s very important for the community. It’s the installation of around 15,000 feet of 6-inch waterline and also the installation of a new water storage tank system. So, this project will begin in early 2023 and will benefit the community tremendously,” White said.
White said there have been several other waterline replacement projects completed in the past year, referencing the Corsica and Sykesville projects.
“Obviously we have an aging infrastructure out there in the communities, aging communities in general so water and sewer projects are very important projects to begin with,” White said. “To have a total reconstruction of a system itself, it doesn’t happen very often.”
He said there will likely be prep work early in the year, but depending on the site conditions, some early work could be delayed until winter is passed. The estimated project length is about a year.