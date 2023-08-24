COOKSBURG — A wide variety of programs will be offered during September at Cook Forest State Park.
- Friday, September 1, 8:30 a.m. — ‘Clarion River Boating Program: Arroyo Bridge-Spring Creek.’ Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a 5.4 mile interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Spring Creek. This section of river is rich in local history and contains the most challenging set of rapids on the river, “THE X,Y,Z”. Environmental Education Specialist Dale Luthringer said, “We will be passing remnants of the Arroyo Tannery and have lunch along the abandoned Clarion River Railway near the Lilly Pond. This is a true wilderness experience. Fishing is excellent here so don’t forget your poles! Only experienced boaters permitted. Please meet at the Park Office where we will drive to the starting point. Please pack a lunch and bring plenty of water.” Boats will be provided to those who register by August 28 by contacting the Park Office at (814)744-8407. Registration limited to 10 boats and the cost is $40/boat payable by cash, check, or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50% discount. The program will last eight hours.
- Saturday, September 2, 3 p.m. — ‘A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral.’ Participants are asked to meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems. The hike will take two. hours.
- Saturday, September 2, 8 p.m. — ‘A Virtual Tour of Cook Forest.’ Luthringer said, “There are many things to see and do during your stay at Cook Forest, from walking amongst magnificent tall and ancient old growth forests to taking a scenic float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Do you like to investigate wildlife, take a hike on a trail, or are you just trying to find a short break from the rigors of life? There’s just so much to do in such a short amount of time that it’s impossible to pack it all in one trip. We challenge you to leave your electronic gadgets at home and start a family tradition that will last generations . . . many of your fellow campers already have! Bring your chairs and blankets to the Ridge Camp park Amphitheater for an evening virtual tour that will bring back many memories and help you to make new ones. This adventure will last one hour.
- Sunday, September 3, 11:30 a.m. — ‘Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour.’ Take your binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower parkinglot for a three-hour historical interpretive tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take a breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
- Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m. — ‘Friends of Cook Forest Series: Forest Therapy Walk.’ Meet at the Park Office for a guided forest therapy walk conducted by Charlie Yuill, certified forest therapy guide of Forest Awakenings. Luthringer said, “Guided forest walks promote health and well being by helping us slow down and connect with the natural world. Join the Friends’ for a quiet amble with time for personal exploration and sharing observations.” The program is free, but registration is required by calling Park Office at (814)744-8407. There is a twenty person limit for this event.
For more information on these programs, call the Park Office at 814-744-8407.