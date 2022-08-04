COOLSPRING — The Coolspring Power Museum celebrated another attendance record for its June Expo this year, according to representatives.
The expo experienced a record turnout for the second year in a row.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 6:43 am
The expo is the annual exposition and flea market weekend when engine enthusiasts bring their own equipment and engines to display. This year’s theme was Stover engines.
Dan Stover was an early builder of quality farm engines, and was one of the gas engine market pioneers. Stover got his patent in 1904, and it defined an engine that later became the “basic farm engine” for future makers. He helped create more than 277,000 engines, third only to International Harvester and Fairbanks Morse. All Stover engine production ceased in 1942.
The swap meet field was full with plenty of Stover engines on display.
The museum also has a History Day and car/truck/tractor show on July 16, and the event continues to get larger each year. This is an event for people to bring their classics for a day at the museum. This is a “for fun” show with no judging.
There will be two open days in August at the museum, Aug. 20-21, when the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The final event at the museum for the season is the Fall Exposition and Swap Meet on Oct. 13-15. This show brings together engine exhibitors and enthusiasts for three days of engine runs.
