BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday in a construction zone.
According to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, Corey O’Donnell, 24, of Brookville was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
O’Donnell was driving eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 74 when he approached traffic and struck the back of a dump truck at a high speed, according to Shumaker.
“It appeared the traffic had slowed for construction that was ahead. They had started to move and he was coming eastbound at a high rate of speed and couldn’t switch lanes and slammed into the back of the truck,” Shumaker said.
According to the report from the DuBois based state police, O’Donnell was driving about 70 miles per hour when he approached slowing traffic that was going about five miles per hour.
Shumaker said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. This was confirmed by the state police report. All the airbags in the car deployed from the impact, according to Shumaker.
There were no passengers in O’Donnell’s car, as it appeared he was driving home from work. The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the collision.
“The truck was not part of the construction, it was just another vehicle on the road at the time,” Shumaker said. “He should’ve been able to see it, it wasn’t on a curve or anything. I don’t know why he didn’t realize… We’ll never know.”