CORSICA — Plans have been finalized for the 67th annual Independence Day celebration in Corsica, sponsored by the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company. The event will be held Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4.
Festivities will begin Sunday, July 3, with a craft and vendor show which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The car show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a chicken barbecue also beginning at 11 a.m.
A vesper service and ice cream social will begin at 7 p.m.
The kitchen at the fire hall will open at 9 a.m. Monday, with the parade to begin a 10:30 a.m. Parade line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m.
From 6 to 10 p.m. DJ Second Strike will provide music.
The cake and pie auction will begin at 7 p.m. A Chinese auction will be held both days, with winners to be drawn following the cake and pie auction.
The gun ticket raffle drawing will be held at 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
Free parking will be available both days.