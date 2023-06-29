CORISCA – It’s all about independence in Corsica. In fact, as the community prepares for its annual Independence Day festivities, the Jefferson County community can trace the history of its fire department to an independent break-away of another kind.
The Corsica Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) was constituted in 1953 after the Brookville company didn’t respond to a local fire in what was considered a timely manner.
According to Chris Simpson, a member of the CVFD since 1979, “The fire company was started by my mother-in-law, Amy Lyle. Her house caught fire and they had to wait on Brookville. They were able to save the house. By the end of the day, the forefathers of this town [Corsica] put the house back together so it was livable.
“That started a conversation as far as we needed a fire company in town because we had to wait for Brookville. They [charter members of the CVFD] built their first firetruck from hand, welding donated tanks and pumps to a donated chassis.”
In 1954 the CVFD hosted its first Fourth of July celebration — the focus of early iterations on horse pulling contests. The celebration has been held annually since, with COVID forcing the event’s only cancellation in 2020.
Over the course of its 68 years, the mid-summer celebration has grown, with the 2023 edition spanning three days — Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, and resuming on Tuesday, July 4.
Festivities begin on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. with a craft and vendor show running until 5 p.m. both days.
“Last year we started [the craft and vendor show] up. About 20 vendors came for it,” said Brian Thompson, president and a lieutenant of the CVFD. “It’s nice to have that because it keeps people here a little bit longer to enjoy everything.”
And there are plenty of things to enjoy Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, youth mini-bike and Power Wheel races are slated for noon. Additionally, kids’ games and a sawdust pile will open each day of the celebration.
“We’ve tried to expand the kid’s games so they have more fun in the afternoons,” noted Thompson.
The CVFD kitchen is open every day of the event. Snow cones and ice cream are also on offer daily. Barbecue pulled pork sandwiches will be available Saturday and Tuesday.
All Sounds DJ provides entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday evening.
Sunday is highlighted by a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the event’s traditional vesper service and ice cream social beginning at 7 p.m.
A chicken barbecue is scheduled for Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
Tuesday gets going with the Fourth of July parade, which makes its way through Corsica beginning at 10:30 a.m. The parade typically lasts about two hours. (The road through Corsica closes at 10 a.m.)
The parade, the oldest in Jefferson County and formerly the largest, steps-off with Veterans of Foreign Wars’ flag bearers in front followed by a host of fire trucks from other departments, antique cars, floats decorated by area businesses and churches, tractors and motorcycles.
“The kids really enjoy the parade, they bring a bag — I’ve seen as high as two grocery bags for one kid — to get the candy,” remarked Simpson.
Each year the CVFD tries to honor a Corsica resident by naming him or her the parade’s Grand Marshall. This year’s Grand Marshall is Donna Heasley.
Simpson explained why Heasley was chosen: “Her husband was a past president of the fire company. We used to have a ladies’ auxiliary here and she was part of that. As Brian [Thompson, current president] can attest, whenever you are president here, you have to have a pretty good first lady behind you, helping you with what’s going on. My aunt [Heasley] did it for a good many years.”
Following the parade, CVFD will serve a roast beef and ham dinner. Bob Finnefrock, a 30-year member of the CVFD, has been preparing those meals for 25 years.
“Really, it doesn’t take a lot of effort, I have a lot of help from other people here,” said Finnefrock of the dinners. “For that dinner, basically all we have to do is the meat, everything else is donated. I’ll start [the meat] in the morning, probably about 5 o‘clock.”
Observed Simpson of the food offerings, be it the chicken barbecue or dinners, “There’s two things this company has been founded on, and Bob [Finnefrock] can attest to this, the ‘two Qs,’ quality and quantity. That’s the two things that keep people coming back — quality and quantity.”
On Tuesday evening, Unforgiven, a local band, takes the stage from 6 to 10 p.m.
Starting at 7 p.m. a pie and cake auction will occur, as well as raffle ticket drawings.
The Fourth of July concludes with arguably the celebration’s most popular event, a fireworks display, set for 10 p.m.
In addition to celebrating the Fourth of July, the CVFD event serves as a de facto homecoming for the Corsica community.
“There are a lot of people that have grown up in this town and have left. I would say probably about 15 percent of the people that come on the Fourth of July [are returning from other areas]; it’s almost like old home week. That number used to be bigger, but times change, we don’t have the numbers like that [anymore],” commented Simpson.
Though the event promises a fun-filled time for both the community and visitors alike, the money raised is vital for the CVFD’s operations.
“The upkeep, the insurance, the trainings and everything — it costs a fire company about $45,000 a year. That’s without trying to replace a $400,000 fire apparatus,” said Thompson. “We have a couple choices [with the money raised]; doing a new garage or getting a new truck. Our oldest apparatus we have right now is a 1988 tanker. We’re trying to replace it; it doesn’t run forever.”
To this end, the CVFD Fourth of July celebration is just as much a holiday tradition as it is a fundraiser.
Relayed Thompson, “I hope this Fourth of July is going to be a big hit. We have a lot of events going on. It’s a real homey atmosphere.”
The CVFD serves areas in both Jefferson (Union Township, Corsica Borough) and Clarion (parts of Limestone, Clarion and Millcreek townships) counties. It is currently equipped with a tanker, brush truck, an engine and rescue truck.