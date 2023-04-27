BROOKVILLE — Volunteers representing 25 of the 29 fairs in Zone I of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs gathered at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Friday evening for their annual spring dinner meeting.
Vice President Craig Lash asked those attending, “What drives us to run fairs? If you are in this room, it’s because you love fairs.”
He said the fairs “need to educate people on agriculture. It’s really important to promote agriculture at the fairs. You can do without a lot of things, but you can’t do without eating.” Lash said his son is the eighth generation working the Westmoreland County farm, which has been in his family for 226 years.
A focus of the meeting was involving more young volunteers in the local county fairs and increasing participation in the state convention.
PSACF President Martha Ebersole challenged all the fairs to send at least two youth to attend the Youth Day activities on Saturday of next year’s convention, which will be held January 17-20, 2024. She said many activities are being planned for the youth.
Reminding the boards that county fair dates are rapidly approaching, she told them to “start now” to get the information needed to recognize their fair person of the year. She also challenged the board to select a junior fair person for the recognition. “There has to be someone who is able to be a junior fair person. Start now,” she said.
She also encouraged the fairs to invite their legislators to their fairs. “Don’t just ask them what they can do for us; let them know what we can do for them,” she said.
Tracy Barone, Fair Fund administrator, reminded board members to review their contracts, making sure all information was correct, before submitting them for funding.
She said that all the quarantines required for last year’s fairs will remain the same for this year. “We don’t want to forget our feathered friends, so we have an alternative poultry exhibitors packet available,” she said. Again this year swine health monitors will be required, with training available.
Boards are encouraged to check all equipment coming on to their fairgrounds, to prevent the spread of the Spotted Lantern Fly. Training for this is also available. The Department of Health will provide the fairs with posters about tick awareness as well as tick spray.
When asked about CBD vendors coming to the fairs, she said that “lotions and potions are fine, but edible products are not allowed.”
In his report, state secretary Harry Reffner reviewed new rules from the IRS which will affect county fairs.
He encouraged the fair boards to establish and develop junior boards. “We have lost a lot of our older members. In the past 10 years, 1,000 older volunteers across the state have died,” he said. “We need to be looking at junior boards.”
He also reported on some of the preliminary plans being made for the 2024 convention. “The convention is slowly returning to pre-COVID attendance,” he said.
Past president Sam Zaffuto reported on the Msgr. John W. Mignot Scholarship. “Since we started this, Zone I has contributed $6,000 to this program and I want to thank everyone for your support,” he said.
Six $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to Pennsylvania residents who are currently active or had been previously active for at least two years at their local fair, and will be attending college, trade or technical school, or an accredited higher education institution, which requires a minimum of two full semesters for completion.
Local qualifying students must submit their applications to the Jefferson County Fair by Friday, June 30. Applications must be completed and printed from the website at www.pafairs.org.
The Zone I fall meeting will be held Friday, October 20, hosted by the Jefferson County Fair.