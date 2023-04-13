BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners heard from librarians in the county library system during Tuesday’s meeting, and proclaimed April 23 to 29 National Library Week.
Several county librarians attended the meeting to speak about the importance of libraries. First to speak was Darlene Marshall, the Jefferson County Library System administrator and librarian of Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway.
“I just want to point out that our libraries are not just about books. We’re more than that. There’s a lot of stories that happen at a library every day and every week and all year long,” Marshall said.
As part of National Library Week, all the Jefferson County Libraries will have “Free Book Friday” where children can receive a free book to take home. Marshall said this campaign is “because we want kids to have their own libraries at home…”
Janine Strohm, executive director of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville, also shared an update from her library.
She spoke with Jen Coleman, director of the Summerville Public Library, about a digital literacy grant their libraries received from the Department of Labor. Strohm said the libraries have offered classes on social media, and other needs for the workforce today.
She specifically spoke about those over 50 years old who have come to learn about using Google and Microsoft products for their jobs. She said people can “come now to the library and learn all that stuff, and it’s rather exciting to see that, because it’s free.”
Strohm said that while there are a lot of children’s programs that she loves, “it is great to see the adults coming as well, and to be able to offer stuff to enhance their lives too.”
Coleman said her library is offering similar programs through the same grant. She said it’s amazing for those who only know how to use one piece of technology like a phone or laptop, but not another piece of technology.
Strohm said it was a slow start with the grant, having “tech days” at the library.
Commissioner Scott North thanked them all for “being on the frontline to combat illiteracy.”
“Literacy in today’s world, it’s different. It speaks to some of the things you were talking about; electronic literacy,” North said.